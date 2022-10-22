.

Singled Out: Savings' I Found a Date for The Holidays (Maybe)

Keavin Wiggins | 10-22-2022
Savings Single art
Single art

Albuquerque, NM pop-punk act Savings recently released their new single, "I Found a Date for The Holidays (Maybe)", and to celebrate we asked Sam Wilmot about the track. Here is the story:

I was at band practice for a show we had later in the week in Albuquerque, New Mexico; talking to my bandmates about this girl at work that I was interested in. All of them continuously kept telling me to "leave it be, and if things were gonna transpire; they would.". Nonetheless, I took their advice and continued about my days. As I was on a lunch break from my work, I called my friend Dawson Holmes (writes the guitar parts) and told him I wanted to have a super bright and tappy sort of riff for this next single, he immediately got to writing.

Later on that week, at another band practice Dawson pulled out the riff that he had written and we all started jamming over it. From there I came up with the melody and the chorus out of spewing nonsense filler lyrics and eventually landed on "I guess I'll love you from a distance now". The rest of the band immediately asked where I got it from, in which I gave them the larger backstory of the girl I told them about a week prior.

From there we continued to write the rest of the hook and then brought our heads together for the verses. For this song in particular I wanted it to sound a little bit out of left field for my audience but in a good way. Almost testing the waters in this new genre so to speak, and that's how the song "I Found a Date For The Holidays (Maybe)" came to be.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

