Singled Out: Seven Year Witch's Cyanide

Promo photo courtesy of TAG

South Carolina rockers Seven Year Witch recently release their new single and video, "Cyanide", and to celebrate we asked Spencer Burden to tell us about the track and the visual. Here is the story:

Our latest single Cyanide is lyrically about a forbidden love-story. Basically it tells the story of a boy and girl who are in love but the alcoholic father doesn't approve. In order for them to run away together, they poison the father with cyanide by lacing his drink. You can hear this in the lyrics; "Cyanide is bitter. Liquor hides it well. I see your daddy drinking. I hope he burns in hell."

I mark this song as the first release of our new wave of material and us finally nailing the sound we've always been shooting for. We recorded this song at Elvis Baskette's studio in Orlando Florida. It was an honor to record here because such artist as Sevendust, Wolf VanHalen, Myles Kennedy, etc. choose to record here.

The music video is loosely inspired by the 1960 Twilight Zone episode "Eye of the Beholder" In the universe of this music video, your average "normal" citizen appears and dresses as a clown, and that is totally the norm. And anyone dressed or appearing as our definition of "normal" is an outcast.

Basically the roles between normal people and clowns are reversed.

You see the clowns come into a circus tent to point and laugh at humans who are doing normal human things.

The boy and girl in the video are disturbed by the everyone's strange amusement. You can also see that the girls father is discontent with the boy and girl being close to one another.

The video ends with the boy and girl removing their clown makeup, killing the father, and running away together. I think we nailed the video and it definitely gives off a "Twilight Zone" or "Black Mirror" dystopian style vibe!

