Singled Out: Sheyna Gee's Lost And Found

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sheyna Gee recently released a new single called "Lost and Found" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Lost and Found" came together in a period when I was writing five days a week. The song tells a tale as old as time: the things we lose and find in bars. Sometimes it's your favorite leather jacket; sometimes it's your significant other, or maybe its's just a tip about life that you pick up from a stranger over a drunken cigarette.

When I wrote this song, I lived across the street from the strip of bars in midtown Nashville where most locals hang out and saw this occur on a weekly (sometimes nightly) basis, which is how this song was born.

"Lost and Found" was produced by Kevin "KThrash" Gruft (who also played most of the instruments on the track) and is an uplifting 'feel-good' song that, when played loud, will brighten up any room.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Sheyna here

