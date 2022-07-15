Singled Out: Sick N' Beautiful's This Is Not The End

Album promo image

Sick N' Beautiful release their new album, "Starstruct" this week and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single, "This Is Not The End". Here is the story:

This song was one of the first we wrote for our third album "STARSTRUCK". The mood is somber and the lyrics depict a postapocalyptic world ridden with war and disease.

Ironically, it was written several months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Yet, when you read the lyrics, the references seem eerily specific... Did we inadvertently channel Nostradamus during the writing sessions? Spooky!

But there is more! When we chose the location for the video shoot, legend has it that we broke into a former military base that shall remain unnamed to protect the guilty! The site sits on top of mountain, and on that particular day, an electric storm hit. The mountain was engulfed in freezing clouds, even though it was the height of summertime. Such a freak event all caught on camera. What you see is 100% real - the fog, the antennae... It's not a studio. And Herma really climbed the 60-foot mast, as you see in the video - without any kind of harness or protection, just so she could give the drone the perfect shot - because, well... she's kind of a nutcase!

Don't ever do this, folks - seriously - but stick with The Sick!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

[an error occurred while processing this directive]

News > Sick N' Beautiful