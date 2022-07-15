Singled Out: Sick N' Beautiful's This Is Not The End

Sick N' Beautiful release their new album, "Starstruct" this week and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single, "This Is Not The End". Here is the story:
This song was one of the first we wrote for our third album "STARSTRUCK". The mood is somber and the lyrics depict a postapocalyptic world ridden with war and disease.
Ironically, it was written several months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Yet, when you read the lyrics, the references seem eerily specific... Did we inadvertently channel Nostradamus during the writing sessions? Spooky!
But there is more! When we chose the location for the video shoot, legend has it that we broke into a former military base that shall remain unnamed to protect the guilty! The site sits on top of mountain, and on that particular day, an electric storm hit. The mountain was engulfed in freezing clouds, even though it was the height of summertime. Such a freak event all caught on camera. What you see is 100% real - the fog, the antennae... It's not a studio. And Herma really climbed the 60-foot mast, as you see in the video - without any kind of harness or protection, just so she could give the drone the perfect shot - because, well... she's kind of a nutcase!
Don't ever do this, folks - seriously - but stick with The Sick!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos
Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels
Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video
Tommy Lee, Ivan Moody, More In The Retaliators Movie
Singled Out: Sick N' Beautiful's This Is Not The End
Beastie Boys Will 'Check Your Head' Again With Special Reissue
The Mendenhall Experiment Recruit Suicide Silence's Chris Garza For New Song