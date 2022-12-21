Singled Out: Sygnal To Noise's Let Me In

Sygnal To Noise vocalist/guitarist Mark Cooper (Coopa) tells us about their single, "Let Me In", a track from their "Human Condition" album that arrived earlier this year. Here is the story:

'Let Me In' was written very quickly. My guitarist Chris came in for an audition. He had the main riff you hear. The minute I heard it, I knew it needed to become a song, so I wrote around that riff. I then came up with the chorus, bridge & melody on that day when he auditioned. Then, I took a raw recording home and wrote the lyrics. Needless to say, Chris got the gig! The lyrics were inspired by the movie "Say Anything" from the 80's.

The music just had that vibe to me. That pop-like eighties vibe to it. So I wanted to write about something that you would see in movies like "Say Anything" or "Breakfast Club." That "John Hughes vibe." I wrote about someone who loves their best friend, but unfortunately that friend doesn't see what is right in front of them. I just felt like most of us can relate to that notion. Which is why those movies are such classics and still hold up today. I like to write honestly - whether I am writing seriously or a little comedically. I always want to be relatable & honest. I personally love this song! It was an absolute pleasure to create! My only issue I have with it now is it is a big song to sing night after night. I knew it was a strong single. I just didn't realize how strong and how well it would be received. So now belting it out night after night kicks my ass! But it is worth it!

