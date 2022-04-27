Singled Out: Taylor Szabo's Apart

NYC-based singer/songwriter Taylor Szabo just released his new EP, "Delicately Falling Apart" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the brand new single "Apart". Here is the story:

The song "Apart" originated as a way of processing the age-old sensations around unrequited love, and changing dynamics among those close to me. But with this song, I aimed to expand my thinking and challenge myself thematically. For older tunes of mine, I would often leave the writing very organic and raw, maintaining as much of the initial essence as possible. For "Apart," and the other songs off of "Delicately Falling Apart," I aimed to keep true to my initial feelings, but wrestle with the music and lyrics in hopes of discovering deeper takeaways. In truth, I wanted to spend the right amount of time with this work to find some positivity in how I can move forward from difficult moments.

That said, the song takes us through acknowledging a situation, to an ending where I declare that I'm finally ready to be the person I am, and that I'm yearning to be. I hope others can find a little help within the track, too.

"Apart," and the entire "Delicately Falling Apart" EP, was written and recorded in the living room of my little New York City apartment. I'm sure my neighbors loved hearing me piece the instruments and vocals together, haha. The broader album is about recognizing how we often find ourselves on unsolid ground -- and what it takes to find footing. For various reasons, we end up at a crossroads with paths leading towards acknowledging a particular situation and rebuilding; or towards something more avoidant, dark and lingering. All too often, people choose to barrel down the latter path and stunt their ability to heal from a troublesome situation. This makes sense -- it takes courage to fight for change. It takes awareness and support to remove shields we put up for preservation.

This EP is an attempt to explore my feelings around family, friends, love, solitude and the unknown. This EP is me choosing to take the path towards acknowledgement and healing.

