Singled Out: The Unlikely Candidates' How I Am

The Unlikely Candidates just released their new single "How I Am" from their forthcoming album, "Panther Island", and to celebrate we asked lead singer Kyle Morris to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote this after one of my best friends took his life. I had never experienced this kind of grief and guilt before - I became the most depressed I've ever been. During this time, we were finishing our debut album and I couldn't really bring myself to write much. I was struggling and chose to channel those feelings into "How I Am." It was basically a journal entry of how I was feeling at the time.



The sound and style was influenced by Kid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III." This album was the only thing really helping me get through it, so I was listening to it over and over at the time. You can really hear its influence in the chorus, specifically.



My hope is that this song can help people who are in a difficult place. It helped me to write it and express my feelings in one of the best ways I know how. If you or a friend are feeling suicidal reach out to a mental health professional or call the suicide prevention hotline 800-273-8255. There is love out there for you and the people you leave behind will miss you. Please reach out.

