Singled Out: Tyrant's Pray For The Night

Tyrant are releasing their new album, "The Lowest Level", this week and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the latest single, "Pray For The Night". Here is the story:

Our newest single 'Pray for the Night' was one of the earlier songs we started writing for our upcoming album 'The Lowest Level'. We starting hammering out ideas for the song in mid / late 2020 when we were sitting at home as the live music industry crumbled around us.



When we started writing it we set out with the intention of writing a great heavy metal tune that pulls different elements from all of our favorite genres while still being original. Encompassing all that is heavy metal in our opinion; Music that is dynamic, melodic and intense.



With the new additions of Charles Barber on lead guitar and Salvador Mora on bass, 'Pray for the Night' really reached new heights with their contributions to the song. Everyone was given their own space within the song to convey their skillset with a ripping bass solo and frenetic lead guitar work.



Lyrically, the song was influenced by a pretty dark period where the days seemed all the same; Days filled with fear, anxiety, sadness and even anger, and the only respite from life was found in being asleep. Hence the lines 'Silence and Peace / Solace in Sleep'

