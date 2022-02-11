Singled Out: Upon Wings' Scars

Scars cover art

Upon Wings and Annè Autumn Erickson recently released their new single, "Scars," and to celebrate, we have asked Annè Autumn to tell us about the track. Here is the story behind "Scars:"

"Scars" is a different song for us, both musically and thematically. Musically, our music is often very guitar-driven, with soaring guitar solos, but this song features a hot, catchy beats track from Kevin Jardine, bringing a hip-hop flavor into the mix. I was super inspired to try something new. The beat recalls greats such as Eminem and Dr. Dre, and Jardine really knocked it out of the park with it. Vocally, some are comparing "Scars" to Katy Perry, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, which is really flattering.

Thematically, "Scars" is about being proud of your scars. I wrote the song about being proud of what you've been through in life and parting ways with negative influences or people in your life that bring you down.

Jardine produced the hot beats track at his Uplift Recording Studios in Canada. R&B artist and recording engineer WinksDaGod mixed and mastered the song in Michigan. Jardine and WinksDaGod are extremely talented, and I'm thankful for their work on the track. I really enjoyed writing the lyrics and melodies for "Scars" and hope you enjoy it! Be proud of your scars!

"Scars" will appear on Annè Autumn and Upon Wings' upcoming EP, which is being released incrementally. Stay tuned for more updates. If you are new to Upon Wings, we also work with the talented Brett Hestla (Creed, Dark New Day) and Grammy Award-winning Glenn Brown. Find all of our music at UponWings.com and ItsMeAnne.com. Thank you for listening! Soli Deo Gloria.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

