Singled Out: White Shores' Rain Upon The Glass

Philadelphia melodic alt-rockers White Shores recently released their new EP, "Rain Upon The Glass," and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Will Richards to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

One night, right in the middle of the pandemic, the chorus melody just hit me, wrote itself really. But originally the verses and pre-chorus were totally different - the song had a very mid-tempo feel throughout but we realized the chorus would hit harder if we "sped up" the other parts. And with how the pre-chorus really drives on the downbeats and then the chorus opens up and crescendos, it all works well together.



The one part I really liked from the original version other than the chorus was the bridge, which we had scrapped for this new bridge because it fit better. Then about two days before I'm about to go record vocals, I tried singing the original bridge over the final chorus, and it fit perfectly, so we made the original bridge into an alternate chorus almost to end the song.



It's about the struggle of moving on from a relationship, when you know the feelings were real, when it still feels unsolved to a degree, and the realization that moments are passing that's she's not a part of, and that her absence is her choice. So you're left with the conviction that you have to turn the page, even though to you it isn't over. And there's an irony in the final line of the song: "Then there is one thing left to do - unfeel my love of you." It's as if unfeeling love for someone is under your control. So the sentiment of the song is really that you know you should let it go and move on once and for all, but you don't know how.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and stream the EP here

