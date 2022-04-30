Singled Out: White Shores' Rain Upon The Glass

Philadelphia melodic alt-rockers White Shores recently released their new EP, "Rain Upon The Glass," and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Will Richards to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:
One night, right in the middle of the pandemic, the chorus melody just hit me, wrote itself really. But originally the verses and pre-chorus were totally different - the song had a very mid-tempo feel throughout but we realized the chorus would hit harder if we "sped up" the other parts. And with how the pre-chorus really drives on the downbeats and then the chorus opens up and crescendos, it all works well together.
The one part I really liked from the original version other than the chorus was the bridge, which we had scrapped for this new bridge because it fit better. Then about two days before I'm about to go record vocals, I tried singing the original bridge over the final chorus, and it fit perfectly, so we made the original bridge into an alternate chorus almost to end the song.
It's about the struggle of moving on from a relationship, when you know the feelings were real, when it still feels unsolved to a degree, and the realization that moments are passing that's she's not a part of, and that her absence is her choice. So you're left with the conviction that you have to turn the page, even though to you it isn't over. And there's an irony in the final line of the song: "Then there is one thing left to do - unfeel my love of you." It's as if unfeeling love for someone is under your control. So the sentiment of the song is really that you know you should let it go and move on once and for all, but you don't know how.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and stream the EP here
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album
Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction For Fans
Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want' Lyric Video
Michael Schenker Group Tribute Dio With A King Is Gone
Eric Church Delivering Heart & Soul In A Box
Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video
Heart's Ann Wilson Streaming New Album Fierce Bliss
Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert Documentary