Singled Out: Big Words' Summer Never Felt This Sad

Single art

Australian band Big Words are gearing up to release their debut album, "Nightmares of a Stardom Dream," on May 26th. To celebrate we asked Will to tell us about the single, "Summer Never Felt This Sad". Here is the story:

"Summer Never Felt This Sad" is a song about a secret relationship. I fell in love with a friend, it was a beautiful but treacherous romance that came crashing down in the summer. Nobody knew about us, although it was fun, the severity of our feelings soon became impossible to ignore. I wrote the song about feeling like a fake person, unable to admit my love, I was hurt and sadly we never spoke again.



We went thought a few different versions of this song while recording it. I originally demo'd it at home in 2018, the song basically stayed the same until we started recording the album. The night before recording it we sat in our tiny studio in Fitzroy and came up with the bridge part with the interlocking piano harmony. The session the following day was one of the best we've ever done. We got the song in two takes live to tape, the vocals were then overdubbed and we were basically done by the afternoon, it was perfect.



In my opinion, it's probably the best recording on the album. It just sounds perfect because the take was so good, hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Big Words News