Singled Out: Erin Gibney's Exit Signs

Single art

Erin Gibney just released her brand new single "Exit Signs" featuring Kris Allen. We asked her to tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

I wrote "Exit Signs" last summer after a really big change in my life. I had just walked away from my five-year-long relationship, and I was feeling really confused. The relationship I was in was one that I loved for a really long time and is one that I thought I would be in forever. As time went on and things started to fall apart between us, I realized that I might have been wrong in feeling so sure about the relationship. When I left, I had a lot of feelings of guilt because I knew I was hurting someone I cared so much about. This song is the story of me working through those feelings and sorting them out in my own head.

When I walked into the write with Kris Allen, I knew that I wanted the idea of the song to center around "Exit Signs." The relationship I was in was long distance for five years and traveling was a big part of it. I knew that I wanted to include metaphors about being on the road, and Kris really helped me piece that together. We started brainstorming different ideas we could use that related to the road, like hazard lights, windows down, and drifting. As we wrote it, I remember feeling like a weight was being lifted off of my shoulders because it so perfectly described how I was feeling.

Recording "Exit Signs" was such an amazing process. Working with Paul Ebersold was a dream come true, and he really helped me bring this vision to life. At first, I wasn't sure if I saw the song as a ballad or not, and he helped me work through different song structures until I found one I was happy with. The final product of this song is something I am really proud of and can't wait to bring to my listeners.

