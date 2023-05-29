Singled Out: Juniper Honey's Looking At You

Southern California rockers Juniper Honey just released a brand new single called "Looking At You". To celebrate we asked frontman Jake Hesse to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

For "Looking At You," I had all the music written for a bit and had melody ideas but was just hitting a random writer's block when trying to put some lyrics to it. I would constantly jam the chords I had and the little instrumental ideas and knew I couldn't just ignore the song, but it kind of took a while to finish the final thing. Then once I had the idea it all just flowed out of me at once, which is a rare but special thing that happens sometimes for every writer. The story I had for it is actually a little embarrassing in a way, to be honest. I was just out grocery shopping one day and kinda had that awkward eye contact moment with a girl and never went over to talk to her, and then for some reason I just thought about it for longer than usual. When I got home to my guitar, I just wrote about that moment but generalized it a bit while also keeping in random specifics like the "flowers and groceries" line. Once I finished up the song I brought it over to Donovan's apartment and he immediately decided it was worth our time and the rest of the guys agreed.

The studio was super fun with this one. The one thing that set this song apart from our others is how much it transformed in the studio. The demo I had brought in was pretty raw and didn't have a ton going on, but our producer, Stefan Mac, put his creative mind to work and helped craft what the final product became. We were all stoked over this one and had big smiles every time we heard back a new mix or every time we tracked something new and heard it all come together. It was definitely special because when this one was in the works there was just a rapid fire of ideas going around the room and it felt like the most involved song we did.

