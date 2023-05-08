Singled Out: Kasador's Lock On

Kingston, Ontario alt-rockers Kasador recently released their new single and video called "Lock On". We asked Cam to tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

I'm frustrated. I can't focus. I'm picture myself in a punk band yelling the words of my stream of consciousness. The song pushes forward both lyrically and musically. There is no repeating chorus because we burned it on the first run through. I don't have time to go back and sing it again because the stream of consciousness is flowing too fast. It's a rapid river and I don't know how to kayak. Can I swim? No. I won't need to because we're moving with the stream.

The guitar gritty riff pulls us back to a familiar comfort before delving back into the adventure. To me this song is all about throwing your overthinking to the wayside so you can just put all of your effort into moving forward, even if you have no idea where you're going.

The lyrics feel confusing yet familiar and I hope that everyone has a slightly different interpretation of them. What are you "toss(ing) in the coin" for? How did your toes get crossed in the first place?

This song is a punk rock dream state and I hope everyone tries to yell the words incorrectly in their car on their drive home from work.

