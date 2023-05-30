Singled Out: Lilla Sky's Patience

Single art

Lilla Sky recently released her new single "Patience". To celebrate, we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I find that my best songs come from personal experience. Be it heartbreak, falling in love, sadness or happiness, for some reason my feelings spark creativity and new ideas and then music becomes my therapy. "Patience" is no exception.



I was in Atlanta working on new music when, one night, I kinda got in my feelings about where I was in my life, still healing and working through some things. I shared it with my boyfriend and told him that I hoped he would have patience with me while I figured it all out because I didn't wanna lose him in the process.



The next day we got in the studio and started playing around with some chords when the words "have patience with me" along with a melody popped into my head. I shared it with my co-writer who loved the idea and we wrote the song within a couple hours.



Now, the song didn't get to the finish line for another two years! I was in the process of rebranding myself as an artist and, ironically, I needed to be patient with myself until I was finally ready. So when I had to pick a single, "Patience" seemed like the natural choice.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Lilla here

Related Stories

More Lilla Sky News