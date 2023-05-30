.

Singled Out: Lilla Sky's Patience

Keavin Wiggins | 05-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lilla Sky Single art
Single art

Lilla Sky recently released her new single "Patience". To celebrate, we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I find that my best songs come from personal experience. Be it heartbreak, falling in love, sadness or happiness, for some reason my feelings spark creativity and new ideas and then music becomes my therapy. "Patience" is no exception.

I was in Atlanta working on new music when, one night, I kinda got in my feelings about where I was in my life, still healing and working through some things. I shared it with my boyfriend and told him that I hoped he would have patience with me while I figured it all out because I didn't wanna lose him in the process.

The next day we got in the studio and started playing around with some chords when the words "have patience with me" along with a melody popped into my head. I shared it with my co-writer who loved the idea and we wrote the song within a couple hours.

Now, the song didn't get to the finish line for another two years! I was in the process of rebranding myself as an artist and, ironically, I needed to be patient with myself until I was finally ready. So when I had to pick a single, "Patience" seemed like the natural choice.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Lilla here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Lilla Sky's Patience

More Lilla Sky News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more

Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Tour Kick Off - Hollywood Vampires Reschedule Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury- KISS- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Latest News

Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film

Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single

Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo Announce Coheadlining Tour

Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour

Chevelle and Three Days Grace Teaming For Fall Tour

Boys Like Girls Announce Speaking Our Language Tour

Gorillaz Announced The Getaway Shows

Singled Out: Lilla Sky's Patience