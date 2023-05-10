Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Monster

Lonely Little Kitsch just released their new single, "Monster". Kristen and Nolan tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

Kristen: "When I first started writing the lyrics for "Monster", it was mostly about how I can get easily frustrated and overwhelmed, and turn into something ugly. I'm not proud of it, but it's accurate. But the more the song took shape, it became about how divided the world is right now, and how easily people turn on others. Just look at the comments section of any article or social media post, and you'll see exactly what I mean. It's a divisive time, and we're seeing the worst in people. Even ourselves.

Musically, this came together a couple of years ago. Nolan was playing around on the guitar and came up with the main riff, and as I overheard it, the melody and words "I become a monster" just came out of nowhere. That's usually how it happens."

Nolan: "What I like musically about "Monster" is really the simplicity - at its core it's pretty much a four chord punk song. Pair it with Ian's heavy hands on the drums and you've got a ripper! For me it shines brightest vocally. The melody is catchy and captures the transformative vibe of the lyrical content really well....this one is truly one of my favourite songs in the LLK catalogue."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below or stream via your favorite platform here

