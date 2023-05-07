Singled Out: Migrant Motel's Party

Migrant Motel recently released a video for their single "Party". To celebrate they tell us about the track and the visual. Here is the story:

Chava Ilizaliturri says of the track: The idea of "Party" came out of us wanting to write a party anthem with a twist. The song is about NOT wanting to go out. Initially, we wanted to celebrate staying home, chilling, watching movies or TV, and just being on our own and feeling good about it. While writing it, we decided to add the love / heartbreak twist in the chorus to take it to that place of anguish. Sometimes you don't want to go out because seeing the person that's not into you anymore, even though you're still into them - can be heartbreaking.

David Stewart, JR says of the video: We wanted the "Party" music video to hone in on a feeling of loneliness and stillness and to really dive into a chill & familiar story. With the help of our DP Victor Ingles and our amazing team, we were able to explore those emotions and hopefully transmit them to the viewer. Our friend Curtis Kelley was kind enough to lend us his amazing home studio for the video. We shot it with a programmed mechanical head using a very simple technique of fading the shots into each other - but that required doing the full length of the song each time, so it took a while - we hope everyone likes it!

