Singled Out: Xysma's Encounter At Dawn

Pioneering Finnish metal band Xysma recently released their new album, "No Place Like Alone". To celebrate we asked Teppo Pulli to tell us about the song "Encounter At Dawn". Here is the story:

We had a song called Cold or Gold back in 1992. It was a leftover song from First and Magical sessions. Nobody can't remember what was the real title. Anyways, Olli wrote a new song, where he put a riff from that song. It fit like a bass into drum. We had it going. All we needed a story to fit in.

I remembered one story what happened to our former guitarist Toni Stranius. He was coming to home early in the morning with his bike and suddenly his chains went off from his bike. He tried to put it back on, but he couldn't to do that. There was nobody around that time, so he got a bit nervous what to do. After a while, some random dude came passing by, and Toni asked him , if he could help him with this problem.

Dude was ready to give help. Dude put the chains on, and tried if it works. And then he just rode off. Toni was left standing there with empty hands and watching the fading back of dude.

For me it is a story that should be told. It isn't a best story. Nor it isn't the worst story.

Mainly it is story about my/our beloved friend and brother, who thought that everybody has a good purpose and a good will.

Do people think like that anymore?

Do you?

