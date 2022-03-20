Sitting On Stacy Premiere 'Ellen' Video

As So Cal rockers Sitting On Stacy continue their coheadlining tour with The Aquadolls, they have shared a music video for their brand new single "Ellen."
They band created, directed and edited the video themselves. They had this to say about the song, "'Ellen' is a love song mixed with distorted guitars blaring over fun and upbeat drums with catchy melodies and harmonies. We wanted to make this song fast with rock elements that will leave your head banging. We wrote it to be like the music we loved growing up."
They said of the visual, "For this music video, we wanted to capture the crazy spontaneity of our house shows. We filmed everything in our garage to highlight the mixture of punk rock and fun vibes the song gives. We added the most random objects we could find in our house and ended up breaking everything in eyesight cause WHY NOT!" Watch the video below:
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More