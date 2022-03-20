Sitting On Stacy Premiere 'Ellen' Video

Single art

As So Cal rockers Sitting On Stacy continue their coheadlining tour with The Aquadolls, they have shared a music video for their brand new single "Ellen."

They band created, directed and edited the video themselves. They had this to say about the song, "'Ellen' is a love song mixed with distorted guitars blaring over fun and upbeat drums with catchy melodies and harmonies. We wanted to make this song fast with rock elements that will leave your head banging. We wrote it to be like the music we loved growing up."



They said of the visual, "For this music video, we wanted to capture the crazy spontaneity of our house shows. We filmed everything in our garage to highlight the mixture of punk rock and fun vibes the song gives. We added the most random objects we could find in our house and ended up breaking everything in eyesight cause WHY NOT!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Sitting On Stacy