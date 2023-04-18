Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Given Country Makeover

(Anchor) Southern rocker Brandon Blackburn recently released a country cover of Skid Row's 1989 hit song "I Remember You." With his new release, Brandon wanted to go back to his rock 'n' roll roots and record one of his childhood favorites. "I always wanted to be a rockstar growing up," Brandon shares. Taking inspiration from Justin Moore's 2019 cover of "Home Sweet Home" (Motley Crue), Brandon put his own country spin on the heavy metal classic "I Remember You."

"My hope is that this version of song kind of bridges a gap," Brandon explains. " I hope it reaches a younger generation of people who might not know the song, or much about that era of music, while also appealing to the older, rock-oriented crowd. This is a song they've heard and loved for decades."

The song, written by band members Rachel Bolan and Dave Sabo, was the third single released from Skid Row's self-titled debut album and reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The success of the single lead to Bon Jovi signing the band to his publishing company, subsequently bringing them on tour.

