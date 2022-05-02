Skunk Baxter Makes Bad Move With Clint Black

Jeff "Skunk" Baxter has shared his brand new single "Bad Move" that features Clint Black on vocals and is the second single from Skunk's forthcoming solo album, "Speed of Heat."
Baxter and Black cowrote the track with CJ Vanston. "Clint really outdid himself on this song," says Baxter. "I played it for his wife [singer-actress Lisa Hartman Black], and when she heard it, she jokingly asked me, 'Who is that?' I said, 'That's your husband. He is a really amazing and multi-faceted musician.'"
"Skunk and I have been friends for a long time and I'm a fan, so I didn't hesitate when he invited me to do something for the album," added Black. "Writing with him and C.J. was as good as it gets; sitting two feet from Skunk while he cut those amazing guitar parts, him coaching me through my parts...that was a singular experience. I was hoping to step out of my genre with 'Bad Move' and we definitely did that. Definitely a 'good move!'" Stream the song below:
