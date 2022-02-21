.

Slash's 4 Album Scores A Top 5 Chart Debut

Bruce Henne | 02-20-2022

Slash photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have debuted their new album, "4", in the UK Top 5. According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the UK Top 100 album chart at No. 5.

Slash and the group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.

First introduced last fall with the opening track and lead single, "The River Is Rising", the project marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Slash and the group are currently playing shows on a recently-launched US tour. Watch the "The River Is Rising" video here.

