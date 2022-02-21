Slash's 4 Album Scores A Top 5 Chart Debut

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have debuted their new album, "4", in the UK Top 5. According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the UK Top 100 album chart at No. 5.
Slash and the group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.
First introduced last fall with the opening track and lead single, "The River Is Rising", the project marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
Slash and the group are currently playing shows on a recently-launched US tour. Watch the "The River Is Rising" video here.
Slash Confident Guns N' Roses Will Release New Album
Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online
Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance Livestream
Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Seattle
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories