Slash Appears On Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash was the special guest of Conan O'Brien on his award-winning podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" on Monday (February 21st).
Slash took a break from his The River Is Rising US Tour with Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators to discuss a variety of topics with the former late night TV icon.
The show offered this synopsis: "Legendary guitarist Slash feels pretty damn good about being Conan O'Brien's friend. Slash sits down with Conan to discuss loving bikes before loving guitars, acquiring his iconic top hat, and working with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators on their newest album 4. Plus, Conan and his team react to a listener's colonoscopy prank." Stream the episode here.
