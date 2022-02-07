Slash Streams Second Episode In Making Of 4 Album Series

4 Album cover art

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are streaming the second episode of a video series sharing a behind the scenes look at their forthcoming album, "4".

In an effort to maintain a 'bubble' around the band during the growing pandemic, the members tell the story of traveling together via rented bus to Nashville, TN to record the project with producer Dave Cobb under strict protocols.

With Myles Kennedy in an isolated vocal booth and the group playing live in the room, it didn't take long, however, before the 'bubble' burst during the sessions.

"About 24 hours in and I was like, 'ah, my allergies are starting...what's going on here?'", recalls Kennedy, "and it was definitely not allergies", which led to the singer phoning Slash to advise him of the situation.

"We had to test regularly while we were there," Slash explains, "and it turned out Myles was positive, and it was like a domino effect from there."

Covid eventually spread throughout the camp as the group continued to laying down new material live in the studio as Kennedy isolated and even recorded some vocals off site.

"All in all," Slash adds, "the whole thing was a very memorable adventure."

Slash and the band will launch "4" with a full album performance livestream on February 11, the day of its release; the "Live At Studios 60" event will be available via YouTube. Watch the new episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

