.

Slash Launching Making Of '4' Album Video Series

Bruce Henne | 02-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slash Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have launched a video series sharing a behind the scenes look at their forthcoming album, "4".

"The record itself is probably the best one that we've done so far," explains Slash. "It was just a balls-to-the-wall, just straight-up live session." The band recorded the project at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).

"I talked to Dave on the phone, and he said all the right things," recalls Slash, "So, I was sold on the telephone call ...and then when we showed up there, it was exactly what we wanted to do."

"I think we just talked about making a record that felt like those classic records that we loved," says Cobb. "We set it up the same way as if you were rehearsing in your garage and you're 15."

In the opening episode of the series, Slash goes on to detail the volume of material the band had to choose from for the project, and how they prepared to hit the studio to, essentially, capture a live performance. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Slash Launching Making Of '4' Album Video Series

Slash To Play New Album In Full For Release Livestream

Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Slash Streams New Single 'Call Off The Dogs'

Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return

News > Slash

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour- more

Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees- Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69- Nirvana- more

Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour- Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart- more

Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest

Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1

MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard