Slash Launching Making Of '4' Album Video Series

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have launched a video series sharing a behind the scenes look at their forthcoming album, "4".

"The record itself is probably the best one that we've done so far," explains Slash. "It was just a balls-to-the-wall, just straight-up live session." The band recorded the project at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).

"I talked to Dave on the phone, and he said all the right things," recalls Slash, "So, I was sold on the telephone call ...and then when we showed up there, it was exactly what we wanted to do."

"I think we just talked about making a record that felt like those classic records that we loved," says Cobb. "We set it up the same way as if you were rehearsing in your garage and you're 15."

In the opening episode of the series, Slash goes on to detail the volume of material the band had to choose from for the project, and how they prepared to hit the studio to, essentially, capture a live performance. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

