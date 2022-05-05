Slash Premieres 'April Fool' Music Video

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released a music video for their single "April Fool". The track comes from the band's latest studio album "4".

The legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist had this to say, "I've got a lot of tapes of us jamming 'April Fool' at soundchecks without knowing where it would go, and although it took awhile to put together, it's a cool riff.

"The song really came together when we went into the studio, and it is one of the songs that Dave Cobb had a definite impact on. Certain key elements were missing in the demo, arrangement-wise, and he just went, 'We'll connect that right there...' And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, that's a good idea!' [laughs] Sometimes you just need that other person that you can trust musically. And if they have an idea, you can't be too precious to try it."



Frontman Myles Kennedy added, "It's one of my favorites. A really fun track. Lyrically it's about being played, and ultimately you realize you've had enough, and you decide you're going to have the last laugh in the end.

"That's where that line 'I guess the jokes' on you,' comes into play. And Dave got his hands dirty on this one. He did some tweaking and suddenly it was like, 'This is a lot better!' We were really, really, happy with how it turned out." Watch the video below:

