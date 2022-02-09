.

Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose

Keavin Wiggins | 02-09-2022

Slash AMA promo courtesy ID PR
AMA promo courtesy ID PR

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash took part in an online Q&A session with fans earlier this week and was asked about how he and frontman Axl Rose reconciled after being estranged for 20 years.

Slash did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit to promote the new album, "4", from his solo band, Slash Featuring with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

During the chat, a fan with the username Friendly_University7 asked, "Slash, can you speak to what was the catalyst that led to you and Axl burying the hatchet?"

Slash responded, "The catalyst that led to me and Axl burying our hatchet was just the two of us talking for the first time in 20 years." Check out the full Q&A session for a wide range of questions from parenthood and The Walking Dead here.

News > Slash

