Slowly Slowly Premiere Daisy Chain Video

Cover art

Melbourne indie rockers Slowly Slowly have share a music video for their new single, "Daisy Chain". The track is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will arrive on November 4th.

Vocalist Ben Stewart had this to say, "'Daisy Chain,' I feel, is a culmination point. It's a story about how the strongest supports in your life can also be the most delicate.

"It's about how lucky I am. It's about growing up, accepting myself. Life is not linear; it seems for me to be this constant circular process. It's about the ugly nature of fate and how if we don't find the beauty in it we're doomed for failure.

"It's about the process of turning a blind eye to the weakest parts of yourself so you never grow. It's about hating yourself. 'Daisy chain, stay the same' is a mantra for me about keeping the things I care about most front of mind at all times - there is freedom in that. It's about the golden years, being every year, from now on." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Slowly Slowly