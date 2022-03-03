Smash Mouth Reveal New Lead Singer And Share First Song

Single art

Smash Mouth announced their new lead singer, Zach Goode, and also premiered their new single, a cover of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," on Los Angeles radio station KROQ on Tuesday night (March 1st).

Goode replaced original vocalist Steve Harwell, who retired from the group back in October of last year due to health issues that prevented him from continuing with the band. Paul De Lisle said of Steve's departure, "We kind of saw it coming. It's a shame about Steve, but it's been happening for a few years."

Goode also explained to host Kevan Kenney during the interview that he landed the gig as their new frontman after he sent them an email as a goof. "[I] didn't put too much thought, well, maybe I put a little bit of thought into it. It was like, 'hey do you want a guy with some bad '90s tattoos and a dad bod?'" Hear the rest of the story and other topics, including the story behind the band's mega hit "Rock Star" here. Check out their cover of "Never Gonna Give You Up" below:

