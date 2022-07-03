.

Smash Mouth Share New Song '4th Of July'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Smash Mouth Single art
Single art

Smash Mouth have delivered their brand new single "4th Of July," just in time for the holiday. The track features the group's new lead vocalist Zach Goode.

Paul DeLisle had this to say, "4th of July was always my favorite holiday when I was a kid. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are all cold-weather affairs. The 4th of July is the only major holiday landing smack dab in the middle of summer. It needs a theme song, right?" (Right!)

"I had the idea for this track years ago, but it wasn't until everyone put their own individual stamps on it that it became a classic Smash Mouth song." Stream the song below:

Related Stories
Smash Mouth Share New Song '4th Of July'

Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City

Smash Mouth Reveal New Lead Singer And Share First Song

News > Smash Mouth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more

Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19- Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series- Def Leppard Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour- more

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more

advertisement
Reviews

Journey - Freedom

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2

Latest News

Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'

Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55

Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released As 'The Sylvia Sessions'

Smash Mouth Share New Song '4th Of July'

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Biography Coming This Fall

Gears Share 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)' Video

Slowly Slowly Premiere Daisy Chain Video

Nile Part Ways With Brad Parris