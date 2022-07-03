Smash Mouth Share New Song '4th Of July'

Single art

Smash Mouth have delivered their brand new single "4th Of July," just in time for the holiday. The track features the group's new lead vocalist Zach Goode.

Paul DeLisle had this to say, "4th of July was always my favorite holiday when I was a kid. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are all cold-weather affairs. The 4th of July is the only major holiday landing smack dab in the middle of summer. It needs a theme song, right?" (Right!)

"I had the idea for this track years ago, but it wasn't until everyone put their own individual stamps on it that it became a classic Smash Mouth song." Stream the song below:

