Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Announce Fall Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American arena tour that will feature special guests Jane's Addiction.
The 32-date Spirits On Fire Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 2nd in Dallas, TX at the and will wrap up on November 19th in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl.
Poppy will be the opening act for most of the dates of the tour, except in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, where Meg Myers will be joining the trek. See the dates below:
10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC
10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
