Soft Cell And Pet Shop Boys Team Up For 'Purple Zone'

Soft Cell have shared a music video for their brand new collaboration with fellow 1980s icons, the Pet Shop Boys. The track, "Purple Zone," comes from Soft Cell's forthcoming album.
The new record, the group's fifth studio effort, will be entitled "Happiness Not Included", and it set to be released on May 6th. Marc Almond had this to say about the new single, "Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them."
Dave Ball shared, "'Purple Zone' is probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s". The Pet Shop Boys added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song." Watch the video below:
Soft Cell Return With 'Bruises On My Illusions'
Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Hospitalization- Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Live: Buddy Guy and Colin James Live in Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition