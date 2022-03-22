Soft Cell And Pet Shop Boys Team Up For 'Purple Zone'

Single art

Soft Cell have shared a music video for their brand new collaboration with fellow 1980s icons, the Pet Shop Boys. The track, "Purple Zone," comes from Soft Cell's forthcoming album.

The new record, the group's fifth studio effort, will be entitled "Happiness Not Included", and it set to be released on May 6th. Marc Almond had this to say about the new single, "Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them."

Dave Ball shared, "'Purple Zone' is probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s". The Pet Shop Boys added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Soft Cell Return With 'Bruises On My Illusions'

News > Soft Cell