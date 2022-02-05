SOiL Give 'Rockin' In The Free World' An Alt-Rock Makeover

Alt-rockers SOiL have released their take on the Neal Young song "Rockin' In The Free World", which was reportedly inspired by the reaction that guitarist Frank Sampedro had to government shut down of a Neil Young concert in the Soviet Union.

When Sampedro learned that the 1989 performance would not be taking place, he reportedly replied, "well, I guess we'll have to keep on rockin' in the free world."

SOiL have decided to share their take on the song. They had this to say, "Over the years, SOiL has considered covering Neil Young's 'Rockin' In The Free World' many times.

"It was a song that really struck a nerve with us individually in our younger days before SOiL was even a band. The song still stands the test of time and is as powerful today as it was back then.

"This version we recorded was scheduled to be released as part of a special upcoming album due out later this year, but we decided that now would be a good time to let everyone hear our take on the Neil Young classic with the SOiL twist. We hope you all enjoy it!" Stream it below:

