South Of Eden Share 'Lone Riders' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-20-2022

Ohio rockers South Of Eden have shared a music video for their new single "Lone Riders". The track is the follow-up to the band's cover of the Van Halen classic "Drop Dead Legs".

Vocalist Ehab Omran had this to say, "We chose 'Lone Riders' as our first single because we felt the high-energy music and down to earth lyrics encapsulate everything about this band. It's about being broke, overlooked, and over being on the outside looking in. You deal with it by getting high and watching life go by because you can't afford to keep up with it.

"It's a mixture of a lot of things. We're 'classically rock' influenced, but listen to so many different genres and eras that there are a lot of different feelings in our music.

When you hear us, I want you to walk away thinking, 'That was honest and different'. We're just doing what we do. We're proof you can do anything you want and shouldn't compromise your dreams." Watch the video below:

