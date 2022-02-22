Space Of Variations Share 'vein.mp3' Video

Video still

Space Of Variations have shared a video for their brand new song called "vein.mp3", which is the second single from their forthcoming full-length, "IMAGO" (out March 18th).

Vocalist Dima had this to say about the new track, "We are a by-product of our systems and concepts. Slaves of micro worlds. Fragile eyewitnesses of our own strength and weakness.

"We find each other and lose ourselves in someone, watching how beautiful becomes disgusting. From the dense darkness we reach for the light. This is how we feel about this song. This is probably what you feel sometimes." Stream the song below:

