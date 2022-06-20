Spielbergs Share New Song 'Every Living Creature'

Spielbergs have shared their brand new single, "'Every Living Creature". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Vestli", which is set to hit stores on August 19th.

Singer and guitarist Mads Baklien says that the new song is "a straight up rocker about when a relationship between two people gets polluted by something that is always left unsaid.

"The other person doesn't want to address it and you certainly don't want to do it yourself. So you just keep on keeping on. With something poisonous in the air between you at all time."

Mads said of the album, "The songs on Vestli are all more or less about a feeling that there is no way to go. No escape. You are dealing with issues in your mind, regrets, shame, fear, should haves and could haves. No way out.

Maybe you don't like who you are or who you have become. You are stuck with being you. You are dealing with a lot of pressure and noise in your everyday life, and all you want to do sometimes is just to leave everything behind and find a quiet place somewhere to start a new life. But you can't.

"You have commitments and responsibilities. You're going nowhere. And now on top of everything, the entire world seems like an out-of-control aeroplane with a bunch of f***ing nuts behind the wheel. And there is no way out. You carry the place you grew up inside you your whole life, for good or bad.

"Vestli is the name of the suburban borough in the north-eastern part of Oslo where both Stian and I grew up. You can leave Vestli but Vestli never leaves you." Stream the new song below:

