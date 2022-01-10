Spiritualized Share Andy Warhol Inspired 'Crazy' Video

Spiritualized have released an Andy Warhol's Kiss inspired J Spaceman directed music video for their new single "Crazy", which features backing vocals from Nikki Lane.

The song is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Everything Was Beautiful", which is set to be released on February 25th. Spaceman plays 16 different instruments on the forthcoming album, which was recorded at 11 different studios, as well as at his home.

He was joined on the effort by more than 30 musicians and singers including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.



"There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you're spiraling out of control but you're going around and around and on each revolution you hold onto the good each time. Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that's how you kind of... achieve. Well, you get there." Watch the video below:

