Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis was forced to postpone the kick off of his solo acoustic tour as he recovers from surgery to have his appendix removed.

His team shared a photo of Aaron from his hospital bed and the message, "No more appendix, and no shows this weekend but AFL is out of surgery, and doing just fine."

The tour was set to kick off this past Friday, January 14th in Davenport, IA at the Adler Theatre and the shows on Saturday in Inman, KS and tonight's (January 16th) in Springfield, MO did not go on as scheduled.

Lewis is expected to now launch the trek this Friday, January 21st at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, FL. He is hitting the road in support of his forthcoming album, "Frayed At Both Ends", which will hit stores on January 28th.

A new track called "Everybody Talks To God", was released this past Friday. Watch the lyric video and see Aaron's upcoming tour dates below:

01/21 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, FL

01/22 - First Financial Music Hall - El Dorado, AR

01/23 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA

01/27 - Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, IL

01/28 - Ford Theater At The Honeywell Center - Wabash, IN

01/29 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

01/30 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

02/04 - Vision Nightclub At Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

02/05 - Ocean Resort & Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

02/09 - The Mulehouse - Columbia, TN

02/10 - Crossroads Arena - Corinth, MS

02/12 - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC

02/17 - Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

02/18 - Belterra Casino Resort - Florence, IN

02/19 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

02/20 - Five Flags Center - Dubuque, IA

02/24 - Corbin Arena - Corbin, KY

02/25 - Harrah's Hoosier Park - Anderson, IN

02/26 - EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon, WI

03/02 - Live At Coco - Coconut Creek, FL

03/03 - Hard Rock Event Center - Tampa, FL

03/04 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

03/05 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

03/10 - The Pavilion - Marion, IL

03/11 - Horseshoe Tunica - Robinsonville, MS

03/12 - Beau Rivage - Biloxi, MS

03/17 - Vern Riffe Center - Portsmouth, OH

03/18 - Lerner Theatre - Elkhart, IN

03/19 - Akron Civic Theatre - Akron, OH

03/24 - Morongo Casino - Cabazon, CA

03/25 - Morongo Casino - Cabazon, CA

03/26 - Harrah's Laughlin- Laughlin, NV

03/31 - Bell Auditorium - Augusta, GA

04/01 - Macon Centreplex - Macon, GA

04/07 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

04/08 - L'Auberge Casino - Baton Rouge, LA

04/09 - Floore's Country Store - Helotes, TX

04/15 - Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center - Schenectady, NY

04/16 - Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center - Schenectady, NY

04/22 - Rollins Center At Dover Downs Hotel & Casino - Dover, DE

04/23 - Premier Theater At Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

