Staind's Aaron Lewis To Rock Morning TV

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis will celebrate the release of his brand new solo album, "Frayed at Both Ends", with an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday, January 31th.
The Fox News Channel morning show appearance will include a performance of "Everybody Talks To God" that was taped at an intimate concert for the troops at Kentucky's Fort Campbell, and Aaron will talk about the new album, his commitment to country music and his stripped down Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour.
"The beauty of country music is that often less is more," Lewis said of the new album. "These songs did the work, all we needed to do was support them.
"These players are so gifted, they can say more in a few notes than a lot of people... It was a privilege seeing them bring these stories and feelings to life." Check out the "Everyone Talks To God" lyric video below:
