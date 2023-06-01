Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video

(KBPR) Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has released the official video for smash single "Lowest In Me" from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, due this fall 2023 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.
The "Lowest In Me" video (directed by DJay Brawner) is set inside a mental institution, with the dark heaviness of the song fitting the despair of the asylum walls.
After twelve years, Staind comes back swinging with one of its heaviest songs to date. "Lowest In Me," the debut single from the forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen - their first new studio album since 2011 - is currently 8* on Billboard's Top 10 Active Chart and climbing fast. The hit single is undeniably Staind at its hard-rocking best with a slightly industrial sound.
Revolver magazine says, "Fans of their heavier material will be heartened to hear 'Lowest In Me' ain't no ballad, packing a pummeling main riff and building to a scathing nu-metal breakdown around the two minute mark, while still working in plenty of the band's miserablist hooks."
STAIND SOLO 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Jul 13 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Fri Jul 14 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:
Tue Jul 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Jul 21 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Jul 22 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 25 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Wed Jul 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 28 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug 02 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Thu Aug 03 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sun Aug 06 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 08 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 09 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thu Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sun Aug 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Thu Aug 24 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Sun Aug 27 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 31 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
