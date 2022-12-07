.

Staind's Aaron Lewis Followed Surgery With Painful Kidney Stone (2022 In Review)

Keavin Wiggins | December 06, 2022

Staind's Aaron Lewis Followed Surgery With Painful Kidney Stone was a top 22 story from January 2022: Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is not have a good year so far. The vocalist shared the news that he passed a kidney stone as he recovers from surgery the week before week.

Aaron underwent surgery in January to have his appendix removed. He took to social media to share the news that he had just passed a kidney stone.

He wrote on Instagram, "Laying here recovering from having my appendix out. On top of that, I've had a kidney stone SLOWLY snaking it's way through me for the last 4 days. After intense like-I've-never-experienced-pain, I successfully passed this kidney stone today."

