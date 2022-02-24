State Champs Joined By Ben Barlow For 'Everybody But You'

State Champs have shared a video for their brand new single "Everybody But You", which features Ben Barlow of Neck Deep and comes from their just announced new album.

The band have shared a May 13th release date for their 4th studio album, "Kings Of The New Age" that features guest vocals from Barlow, Chrissy Costanza, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Four Year Strong.

They said of the new single/video, "Lyrically, 'Everybody But You' reflects on the back and forth of an overly toxic relationship, and after all that exhaustion, what better way to move on from someone than throwing a massive party with your friends? We also were heavily involved with the creative side of the music video treatment and direction in which we had a lot of fun portraying the concept and message of the song (and partying.)"

The had this to say about the album, "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter.



"Lyrically, KOTNA is a reflection on the past few years during a very weird time. However, it is also a reminder that we're only here for so long. Although we will always live and learn by trial and error in areas like friendships, family, careers, relationships, etc, there's no time for toxicity and negativity when a certain opportunity presents itself. Never waste a moment that can be seized. Times are changing, culture is evolving, and we're happy to provide the soundtrack and let you know that we're Here To Stay. Welcome to The New Age." Watch the new video below:

