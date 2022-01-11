.

State Champs Go Acoustic For 'Act Like That'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-01-2022

State Champs Single artSingle art

State Champs have released a visualizer video for their brand new acoustic version of the track “Act Like That”, an unplugged take on the track from their latest album, "Kings Of The New Age.

Guitarist Tyler Szalkowski had this to say about the brand new rendition of the track, “We had a short press week back in June where we did some in studio acoustic sessions.

"We fell in love with the acoustic versions of Act Like That and Outta My Head. We knew we had to get these recorded and get them out to you all. Enjoy and see you all very soon on the Kings of the New Age tour.” Watch the video below:

