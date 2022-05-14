State Champs Recruit Mitchell Tenpenny For Act Like That

State Champs have released a brand-new music video for "Act Like That" featuring Mitchell Tenpenny, to celebrate the release of their new album "Kings Of The New Age".

Vocalist Derek DiScanio had this to say about the new single, "'Act Like That' is the most 'out of the box' song for us on the album. We had a lot of fun experimenting with some poppier elements, but it was challenging at first to bring the right level of SC energy to level it out.

"We hit a moment in the studio when we definitely found that balance, and we're very excited to share this dance-y, rockin', lyrically dynamic love song that makes you wanna jump around."

Tenpenny added, "For sure one of the craziest videos I've ever been a part of!! I grew up playing and loving this style of music. I've been a fan of State Champs for a minute now, so it was a no brainer when I heard the song! I love rock music so much!"

The band said of the new album, "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter.

"Lyrically, Kotna is a reflection on the past few years during a very weird time. However, it is also a reminder that we're only here for so long. Although we will always live and learn by trial and error in areas like friendships, family, careers, relationships, etc, there's no time for toxicity and negativity when a certain opportunity presents itself. Never waste a moment that can be seized. Times are changing, culture is evolving, and we're happy to provide the soundtrack and let you know that we're Here To Stay. Welcome to The New Age." Watch the new video below:

