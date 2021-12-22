Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a visualizer video for his take on "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". The track comes from his Christmas album, "The Season".

Perry said of the tracks on the album, "All the songs on this record were my favorites growing up. I used to hear them on the Philco radio that my grandmother always had on in the kitchen when she was cooking the most amazing holiday food, and because of that they hold a very emotional place in my heart. I wanted to make sure to record them all in a simple way that honors how I first heard and fell in love with them as a child."

He added, "Music has always been something that rescues me in difficult times. I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs-I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones, and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much." Watch the video below:

