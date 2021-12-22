Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a visualizer video for his take on "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". The track comes from his Christmas album, "The Season".
Perry said of the tracks on the album, "All the songs on this record were my favorites growing up. I used to hear them on the Philco radio that my grandmother always had on in the kitchen when she was cooking the most amazing holiday food, and because of that they hold a very emotional place in my heart. I wanted to make sure to record them all in a simple way that honors how I first heard and fell in love with them as a child."
He added, "Music has always been something that rescues me in difficult times. I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs-I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones, and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much." Watch the video below:
Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion 2021 In Review
Steve Perry Streams New Christmas Album 'The Season'
Steve Perry Shares 'Winter Wonderland' Visualizer
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album
Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera- Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer- ZZ Top- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Metallica To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows On-Demand For Christmas- more
Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons, Lead AXS Live From The Artists Den Lineup- Dashboard Confessional, Thrice To Vagrant Anniversary Shows- more
Axl Rose Wanted Wolfgang Van Halen To Jam With Guns N' Roses- Former Byzantine Drummer Matt Wolfe Dead At 46- more
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition