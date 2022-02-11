Sting Sells His Music Catalog To Universal Music

The Dream of the Blue Turtles cover art

(uMusic) Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), Universal Music Group's global music publishing division, announced the acquisition of 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting's career catalog of music.

This historic, comprehensive worldwide agreement for the catalog of one of the most commercially successful and critically-acclaimed songwriters of the last half-century encompasses the entirety of both Sting's solo works as well as those with The Police, including "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take," "Shape Of My Heart," "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You," "Fields Of Gold," "Desert Rose," "Message in a Bottle," "Englishman in New York" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," among countless other global hits.

UMPG becomes the worldwide home of Sting's extensive songwriting legacy, uniting his song catalog with his recorded music catalog under Universal Music Group (UMG) with this agreement. UMG has been Sting's label home for his entire career through A&M, Interscope and Cherrytree Records. Together, UMPG and UMG will work with Sting to further build and expand his vast audience reach, strengthen the impact and influence of his timeless works, and continue supporting future music releases.

British-born composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting has sold more than 100 million albums throughout his illustrious career and created some of the most recognizable and culturally impactful pop songs in recent decades. As co-founder, frontman and bassist of The Police, alongside Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers, Sting became one of the world's best-selling artists. The Police released five studio albums between 1978 - 1983, earning six GRAMMY Awards and two Brit Awards. The band were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, is also one of the world's most distinctive, prolific and acclaimed solo artists, having released fifteen studio albums between 1985's debut 'The Dream of Blue Turtles' and his most recent, 'The Bridge,' released in November 2021. Sting's acclaimed albums include UK No. 1s '...Nothing Like the Sun,' 'The Soul Cages,' 'Ten Summoner's Tales,' 'Mercury Falling,'

'Sacred Love,' 'Brand New Day,' and more. Sting has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards for his solo works, three further Brit Awards including the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music Award in 2003, a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

Sting said, "I am delighted to have Jody and the team at UMPG curate and manage my song catalog. It is absolutely essential to me that my career's body of work have a home where it is valued and respected - not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations. Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner, under the watchful guidance of Lucian, so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter."

Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group said, "So many memories from my youth are tied to the great songs written by Sting - whether it was first seeing the Police perform in Philadelphia or hearing his music on the radio or playing those albums until I wore them out. I could never have imagined that someday I would get to lead a company that will be the guardian of Sting's remarkable songwriting legacy. Every one of us at UMPG looks forward to this work with a sense of honor, responsibility and enormous excitement about what we can achieve for his music in the future."

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group said, "I've had the privilege to work with Sting for over 20 years and I'm so thrilled to expand our relationship to now include music publishing. Sting is a songwriting genius whose music permeates global culture. We are honored that by choosing UMPG for his music publishing, Sting's entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist - from the Police to his solo work - will all be within the UMG family. It's a responsibility we don't take lightly as well as a great validation of what we have built for artists at UMG."

