Stoner Rock Icons Hermano Ink With Ripple Music

(Purple Sage) Hermano, the cult Californian stoner rock band formed by John Garcia (ex-Kyuss), Dandy Brown, David Angstrom, Chris Leathers (Supafuzz) and Mike Callahan (Disengage), joins the Ripple Music roster for the reissue of their entire back catalogue as well as the release of an exclusive 10" record in 2023.

Entirely remixed by David Barrick (Black Stone Cherry, Kentucky Headhunters) and mastered by Ty Tabor (King's X), the updated Hermano catalogue has been dynamically enhanced and will offer some exciting new features and twists such as never-before-heard live and studio tracks.

"We are ecstatic to share these reimagined versions of our albums with friends, fans and family, knowing that the listening experience will be as refreshing for you as it has been for us," says the band.

About signing to Ripple Music, Hermano comments: "Hermano is thrilled to be able to work with Ripple for the remix/remaster reissues of our catalogue. A handful of years ago, when our agreements with the distributors we had been working with for the original releases expired, we knew that we wanted to do something special with the albums. It took some time to find the best home for our music, but after meeting with Todd Severin, we knew from his enthusiasm, pure love and respect for music and concepts for the reissues that Ripple was the perfect fit for us. We are truly honored to be working with Todd and the amazing team at Ripple. After months of searching through the Hermano vaults (ie crawlspaces, closets, attics, storage buildings and cigar boxes) across the US and EU, tracking down master tapes that we thought had been lost or damaged forever and bringing new life to our music through the efforts of Ripple Music and an enormously talented group of engineers, we are eagerly looking forward to beginning the process of reissuing our albums starting in 2023. 'Only a Suggestion', 'Dare I Say', 'Into the Exam Room', and 'Live at W2' as you've never heard them before... We can't wait to share the experience with you." - John, Dave, Chris, Mike and Dandy

Watch a teaser video below:

