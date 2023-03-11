Story Of The Year Celebrate New Album Release With Afterglow Video

Album cover art

Story Of The Year celebrated the release of their new sixth album, "Tear Me to Pieces" on Friday (March 10), by sharing a music video for the album's new single "Afterglow."

Frontman Dan Marsala had this to say about the track, "Afterglow is one of the most meaningful songs on the record for me. It's basically a letter to my kids. It's a song about how no matter how dark things might get, they will always be my light. They are the 'perfect afterglow.

"The line "I can barely feel the pain when I'm staring at you" was one of the first lines written for the record. It kind of set the tone for how personal I wanted the lyrics to be on this record. I'm still one of the most meaningful and deepest lyrics I've ever written."

Guitarist Ryan Phillips said of the album release, "I think this album will be a defining moment in our career. When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, sh*t, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

They will further be celebrating the new album's release by playing a sold-out hometown release show for their "Tear Me To Pieces," tonight (March 11) at The Pageant in St. Louis.



Fans will be able to catch them on the road this summer supporting Yellowcard and the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue. Story Of The Year is on select dates alongside Mayday Parade and This Wild Life, making stops in Baltimore, New York City, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and more.

Related Stories

Story Of The Year Go Back To '2005' With New Single and Video

Story Of The Year Reveal 'War' Video

Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Story Of The Year Announce 'Tear Me To Pieces' Album With New Video

More Story Of The Year News