Stratovarius Premiere 'Survive' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-16-2022

Stratovarius Survive artworkSurvive artwork

Stratovarius have released a music video for their song "Survive." The song is the title track to the band's brand-new studio album and the video explores the group's touring life.

Jens Johansson had this to say, "We spent five or six days solid, trying to come up with the lyrics for that song. When we finally settled on that punchline for the chorus, it was a good song about survival and it all just seemed to fit.

"It fits with the history of the band too, because we managed to survive as long as we have. This band has been through some strange days! The original line-up formed in 1984, so it's been a long story.

"It was the middle of the summer, there were forest fires everywhere, there was a global pandemic, and all kinds of crazy sh*t going on. Some of the lyrics are perhaps less uplifting than they could have been, but that reflects our mood at the time. There's a lot of positive stuff on there as well!" Watch the video below:

Stratovarius Streaming New Song 'Firefly'

