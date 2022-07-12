Styx In The Studio For 'Grand Illusion' 45th Anniversary

The 45th anniversary of Styx's 'Grand Illusion' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.
Redbeard had this to say, "On July 7 1977, rock and roll dreams combined with Midwestern tenacity and the talents of a Southern man to give Chicago-based journeymen Styx their first nationwide multi-million seller, The Grand Illusion . Styx co-founder Dennis DeYoung, lifer James 'JY' Young, and then recently recruited Alabama boy Tommy Shaw all join me here In the Studio for the early days of being the perennial opening act, saddled with the curse 'big in the Flyover States', all the while writing and recording 'Fooling Yourself', 'Come Sail Away', 'Miss America', 'Man in the Wilderness', and 'Grand Illusion' on the forty-fifth anniversary of The Grand Illusion's release.
"The American music business has long had a bi-coastal bias toward the media centers of New York City and Los Angeles at the expense of the vast Midwest heartland in between. This myopic musical mentality is nothing new, but is has made the road to rock success particularly long for many "Midwest musicians including Bob Seger, Joe Walsh, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, John Mellencamp, even Canadian counterparts Rush. But no one knows the arduous journey from nowhere to national favorites better than Chicago band Styx, named after the river in Greek mythology that runs through Hell!
"It took seven albums in as many years to break down the barriers and shatter any perception of Midwestern mediocrity on the way eventually to over three million in sales for The Grand Illusion , arena headliner status, and a series of multi-platinum sellers in a row for Styx. Stream the episode here.
Collective Soul, Styx and Rob Thomas Lead New Season Of The Song
REO Speedwagon and Styx To Launch Coheadlining Tour
Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency
Styx Return With 'Crash Of The Crown'
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath
Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band
Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week
Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time
Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert
Nothing More Launch Spirits Test
Howard Jones Shares New Song 'Formed By Stars'
Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month